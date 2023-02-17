Onelife Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 350.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.