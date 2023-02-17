 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Onelife Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 350.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Onelife Capital Advisors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.30 0.94 0.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.30 0.94 0.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.06 0.68 0.35
Depreciation 0.02 0.00 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.97 0.65 1.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 -0.39 -0.67
Other Income 0.20 0.20 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -0.20 -0.10
Interest 0.20 0.20 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.74 -0.40 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.74 -0.40 -0.15
Tax 0.04 0.04 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.79 -0.44 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.79 -0.44 -0.17
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.79 -0.44 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 13.36 13.36 13.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.33 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.33 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.33 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.33 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited