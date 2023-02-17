Onelife Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 350.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -6.41% over the last 12 months.
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|0.94
|0.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|0.94
|0.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.06
|0.68
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.00
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|0.65
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.39
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.20
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.20
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.20
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.40
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|-0.40
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|-0.44
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|-0.44
|-0.17
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.79
|-0.44
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|13.36
|13.36
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.33
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.33
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.33
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.33
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited