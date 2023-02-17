English
    Onelife Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 350.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -6.41% over the last 12 months.

    Onelife Capital Advisors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.300.940.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.300.940.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.680.35
    Depreciation0.020.000.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.970.651.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.74-0.39-0.67
    Other Income0.200.200.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-0.20-0.10
    Interest0.200.200.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.74-0.40-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.74-0.40-0.15
    Tax0.040.040.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.79-0.44-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.79-0.44-0.17
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.79-0.44-0.17
    Equity Share Capital13.3613.3613.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.33-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.33-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.33-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.33-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Onelife Capital #Onelife Capital Advisors #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am