One-time loss, weak operational performance drags UPL Q4 earnings below street expectations

Rapid decline in post patent prices, clearance of higher cost inventory, unfavorable region mix and delays in planting season plagued UPL's performance in Q4.

Agri-input company UPL Ltd posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of FY22-23. The major drags to the company's headline numbers were a one-time loss, weak operational metrics, and lower-than-expected growth in the Latin American market.

The company's consolidated net profit for the January-March period plunged 43 percent from the previous year, to Rs 792 crore. The numbers were far below the street's estimate of Rs 1,718 crore, reflecting an 11 percent rise from Rs 1,379 crore in the same quarter in FY21-22.

However, revenue for UPL rose 4 percent during Q4 FY22-23 to Rs 16,569 crore, but that too belied expectations of a 6 percent rise.

Much of the weakness during the quarter arose from softer-than-expected performance in the Latin American market. Analysts on the street were pinning hopes on a strong performance in the region, to offset subdued growth in the developed markets of Europe and the US.

The company also disappointed investors on the operational front, as the EBIDTA margin dropped by 434 basis points to 18.3 percent in January-March, from 22.6 percent in the same period a year ago. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.

Key factors behind the lag

The company attributed the disappointing earnings to a rapid decline in prices, clearance of higher cost inventory, unfavourable region mix (higher proportion of low-margin Latin America revenue vs north America and Europe), and delays in the planting season.

The subdued trends in the fourth quarter also weighed down the company's overall performance in FY22-23. For the fiscal 2022-2023, UPL managed to clock a revenue growth of 16 percent, which was more than the company's guidance of 12-15 percent. However, the EBIDTA margin for FY22-23 was only 10 percent, well short of the company's guidance of 15-18 percent.

Meanwhile, the list of the company's shortcomings in the fourth quarter has not yet ended.

The company also missed the target to reduce its net debt by $500 million during FY22-23, managing to reduce it only by $440 million.

'`FY23 was a tale of two distinct periods, our performance in the first nine months delivered over 20 percent growth in revenue and EBITDA. The fourth quarter was an unusual one with pricing pressure and delayed purchases by channels in the post-patent space due to oversupply of certain molecules ingredients," Mike Frank, Chief Executive Officer, UPL Global Crop Protection, stated in an exchange filing.

"Our focus in the last quarter was to grow share in key markets, liquidating most of our high-cost inventory, closely manage our working capital, and smartly set-up our inventory position for the next year," Frank added. He feels that given UPL's lean inventory position, the company remains not just well-placed to cope with the challenging market conditions likely to persist for the first half of FY23-24, but also to benefit once the market begins to normalise thereafter.

The way ahead

The company has guided a revenue growth of 6-10 percent in FY23-24 and an EBIDTA growth of 8-12 percent. UPL also plans on improving its return on capital employed (RoCE) by 125-175 bps in FY23-24.

The company aims to expand its growth metrics by improving revenue and EBIDTA margins across its four verticals — UPL Corporation, Advanta Enterprises, Specialty Chemical Manufacturing, and UPL SAS. Growth is expected to be spearheaded primarily by the later three.