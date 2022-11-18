One Point One S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2022 up 269.6% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021.

One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 15.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.