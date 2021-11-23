One Point One S Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, up 43.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in September 2021 up 43.68% from Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021 up 114.76% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021 up 154.08% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2020.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2020.

One Point One S shares closed at 66.95 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 341.91% returns over the last 6 months and 378.21% over the last 12 months.