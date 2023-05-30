English
    One Point One S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 34.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2023 up 93.91% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022.

    One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

    One Point One Solutions Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.6835.0334.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.6835.0334.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4222.5420.91
    Depreciation5.494.055.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.624.825.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.153.622.74
    Other Income3.030.511.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.184.134.72
    Interest1.411.151.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.772.982.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.772.982.83
    Tax1.810.831.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.952.151.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.952.151.52
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6137.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.110.08
    Diluted EPS0.160.110.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.110.08
    Diluted EPS0.160.110.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am