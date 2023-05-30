One Point One S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 34.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2023 up 93.91% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.