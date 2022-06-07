One Point One S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 334.06% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022 up 166.31% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2021.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 10.15 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 298.04% over the last 12 months.