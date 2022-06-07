 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One Point One S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 334.06% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022 up 166.31% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2021.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 10.15 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 298.04% over the last 12 months.

One Point One Solutions Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.65 32.62 31.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.65 32.62 31.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.91 20.91 22.49
Depreciation 5.32 5.09 6.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.68 5.48 7.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.74 1.14 -4.22
Other Income 1.98 3.99 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.72 5.13 -2.78
Interest 1.89 0.97 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.83 4.16 -4.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.83 4.16 -4.64
Tax 1.31 0.81 -3.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.52 3.35 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.52 3.35 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 37.61 25.07 25.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.34 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.34 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.34 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.34 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:00 pm
