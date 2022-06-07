One Point One S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 334.06% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022 up 166.31% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2021.
One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.
One Point One S shares closed at 10.15 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 298.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.65
|32.62
|31.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.65
|32.62
|31.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.91
|20.91
|22.49
|Depreciation
|5.32
|5.09
|6.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.68
|5.48
|7.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.74
|1.14
|-4.22
|Other Income
|1.98
|3.99
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.72
|5.13
|-2.78
|Interest
|1.89
|0.97
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.83
|4.16
|-4.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.83
|4.16
|-4.64
|Tax
|1.31
|0.81
|-3.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.52
|3.35
|-0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.52
|3.35
|-0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|37.61
|25.07
|25.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|1.34
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|1.34
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|1.34
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|1.34
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited