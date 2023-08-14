English
    One Point One S Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore in June 2023 up 2.81% from Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 up 146.47% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

    One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    One Point One S shares closed at 28.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.96% returns over the last 6 months and 153.85% over the last 12 months.

    One Point One Solutions Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7335.6834.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7335.6834.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8021.4220.94
    Depreciation5.225.494.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.625.625.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.093.153.41
    Other Income4.503.030.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.596.183.70
    Interest1.501.411.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.094.772.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.094.772.43
    Tax1.791.810.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.302.951.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.302.951.75
    Equity Share Capital39.0937.6137.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.160.09
    Diluted EPS0.220.160.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.160.09
    Diluted EPS0.220.160.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

