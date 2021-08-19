One Point One S Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, up 97.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in June 2021 up 97.08% from Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 up 71.14% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2021 up 148.74% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2020.

One Point One S shares closed at 40.15 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 196.31% returns over the last 6 months and 205.32% over the last 12 months.