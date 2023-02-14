One Point One S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.03 crore, up 7.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.4% from Rs. 32.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 down 35.88% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.
One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.
One Point One S shares closed at 16.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.49% returns over the last 6 months and 25.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.03
|34.79
|32.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.03
|34.79
|32.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.54
|21.27
|20.91
|Depreciation
|4.05
|4.62
|5.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.82
|4.99
|5.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.62
|3.91
|1.14
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.12
|3.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.13
|4.03
|5.13
|Interest
|1.15
|1.34
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.98
|2.69
|4.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.98
|2.69
|4.16
|Tax
|0.83
|0.77
|0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.15
|1.92
|3.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.15
|1.92
|3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|37.61
|37.61
|25.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.10
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.10
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.10
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.10
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited