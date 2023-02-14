English
    One Point One S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.03 crore, up 7.4% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.4% from Rs. 32.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 down 35.88% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

    One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

    One Point One S shares closed at 16.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.49% returns over the last 6 months and 25.56% over the last 12 months.

    One Point One Solutions Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.0334.7932.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.0334.7932.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5421.2720.91
    Depreciation4.054.625.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.824.995.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.623.911.14
    Other Income0.510.123.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.134.035.13
    Interest1.151.340.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.982.694.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.982.694.16
    Tax0.830.770.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.151.923.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.151.923.35
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.101.34
    Diluted EPS0.110.101.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.101.34
    Diluted EPS0.110.101.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am