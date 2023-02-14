One Point One S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.03 crore, up 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.4% from Rs. 32.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 down 35.88% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 16.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.49% returns over the last 6 months and 25.56% over the last 12 months.