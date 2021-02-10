One Point One S Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.49 crore, down 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.49 crore in December 2020 down 15.48% from Rs. 36.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2020 down 401.66% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2020 down 44.18% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2019.

One Point One S shares closed at 17.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.36% returns over the last 6 months and -27.48% over the last 12 months.