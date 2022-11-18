 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One Point One S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 310.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021.

One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 15.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.

One Point One Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.79 34.75 34.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.79 34.75 34.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.27 20.94 20.24
Depreciation 4.63 4.93 6.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.00 5.49 5.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.90 3.40 2.40
Other Income 0.13 0.30 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.02 3.70 2.96
Interest 1.34 1.28 2.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.68 2.42 0.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.68 2.42 0.59
Tax 0.77 0.63 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.91 1.79 0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.91 1.79 0.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.91 1.79 0.47
Equity Share Capital 37.61 37.61 25.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.10 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.10 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.10 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.10 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#One Point One S #One Point One Solutions Ltd.
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm