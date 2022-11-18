One Point One S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 310.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021.
One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.
One Point One S shares closed at 15.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.79
|34.75
|34.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.79
|34.75
|34.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.27
|20.94
|20.24
|Depreciation
|4.63
|4.93
|6.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.00
|5.49
|5.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.90
|3.40
|2.40
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.30
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.02
|3.70
|2.96
|Interest
|1.34
|1.28
|2.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.68
|2.42
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.68
|2.42
|0.59
|Tax
|0.77
|0.63
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.91
|1.79
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.91
|1.79
|0.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.91
|1.79
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|37.61
|37.61
|25.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.10
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited