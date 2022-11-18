English
    One Point One S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 310.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021.

    One Point One S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    One Point One S shares closed at 15.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.

    One Point One Solutions Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.7934.7534.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.7934.7534.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2720.9420.24
    Depreciation4.634.936.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.005.495.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.903.402.40
    Other Income0.130.300.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.023.702.96
    Interest1.341.282.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.682.420.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.682.420.59
    Tax0.770.630.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.911.790.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.911.790.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.911.790.47
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.100.19
    Diluted EPS0.100.100.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.100.19
    Diluted EPS0.100.100.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

