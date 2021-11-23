One Point One S Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, up 43.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in September 2021 up 43.68% from Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021 up 112.32% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2021 up 167.66% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2020.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

One Point One S shares closed at 66.95 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 341.91% returns over the last 6 months and 378.21% over the last 12 months.