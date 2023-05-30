One Point One S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 34.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2023 up 104.6% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2023 up 16.14% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022.
One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.
One Point One S shares closed at 23.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 127.18% over the last 12 months.
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.68
|35.03
|34.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.68
|35.03
|34.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.42
|22.54
|20.91
|Depreciation
|5.50
|4.06
|5.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.64
|4.83
|5.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.12
|3.60
|2.68
|Other Income
|3.04
|0.52
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.16
|4.11
|4.67
|Interest
|1.41
|1.15
|1.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.75
|2.97
|2.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.75
|2.97
|2.79
|Tax
|1.80
|0.83
|1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.95
|2.14
|1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.95
|2.14
|1.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.95
|2.14
|1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|37.61
|37.61
|37.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
