One Point One S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.68 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 34.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2023 up 104.6% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2023 up 16.14% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

One Point One S shares closed at 23.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 127.18% over the last 12 months.