One Point One S Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022 up 378.13% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022 up 169.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 9.80 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 225.58% over the last 12 months.

One Point One Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.65 32.62 31.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.65 32.62 31.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.91 20.91 22.51
Depreciation 5.37 5.16 6.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.70 5.49 7.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.68 1.06 -4.26
Other Income 2.00 4.00 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.67 5.06 -2.83
Interest 1.89 0.97 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.79 4.09 -4.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.79 4.09 -4.68
Tax 1.34 0.80 -4.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.44 3.29 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.44 3.29 -0.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.44 3.29 -0.52
Equity Share Capital 37.61 25.07 25.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.31 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.31 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.31 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.31 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:44 am
