One Point One S Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022 up 378.13% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022 up 169.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

One Point One S shares closed at 9.80 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 225.58% over the last 12 months.