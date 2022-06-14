One Point One S Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y
June 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022 up 378.13% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2022 up 169.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021.
One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.
One Point One S shares closed at 9.80 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 225.58% over the last 12 months.
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.65
|32.62
|31.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.65
|32.62
|31.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.91
|20.91
|22.51
|Depreciation
|5.37
|5.16
|6.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.70
|5.49
|7.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.68
|1.06
|-4.26
|Other Income
|2.00
|4.00
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.67
|5.06
|-2.83
|Interest
|1.89
|0.97
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.79
|4.09
|-4.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.79
|4.09
|-4.68
|Tax
|1.34
|0.80
|-4.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.44
|3.29
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.44
|3.29
|-0.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.44
|3.29
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|37.61
|25.07
|25.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|1.31
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|1.31
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|1.31
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|1.31
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited