One Point One S Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore in March 2021 up 29.84% from Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021 up 97.54% from Rs. 21.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021 up 384.42% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020.

One Point One S shares closed at 23.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.17% returns over the last 6 months and 85.77% over the last 12 months.

One Point One Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations31.9030.4924.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.9030.4924.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.5119.6121.93
Depreciation6.567.088.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.095.653.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.26-1.84-9.14
Other Income1.430.601.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.83-1.25-7.38
Interest1.852.542.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.68-3.78-9.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.68-3.78-9.69
Tax-4.16-0.36-7.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-3.42-2.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----18.50
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-3.42-21.08
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.52-3.42-21.08
Equity Share Capital25.0725.0725.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-1.36-8.25
Diluted EPS-0.21-1.36-8.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-1.36-8.25
Diluted EPS-0.21-1.36-8.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #One Point One S #One Point One Solutions Ltd. #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

