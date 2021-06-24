One Point One S Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore in March 2021 up 29.84% from Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021 up 97.54% from Rs. 21.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021 up 384.42% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020.

One Point One S shares closed at 23.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.17% returns over the last 6 months and 85.77% over the last 12 months.