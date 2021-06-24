One Point One S Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One Point One Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore in March 2021 up 29.84% from Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021 up 97.54% from Rs. 21.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021 up 384.42% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020.
One Point One S shares closed at 23.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.17% returns over the last 6 months and 85.77% over the last 12 months.
|One Point One Solutions Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.90
|30.49
|24.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.90
|30.49
|24.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.51
|19.61
|21.93
|Depreciation
|6.56
|7.08
|8.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.09
|5.65
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.26
|-1.84
|-9.14
|Other Income
|1.43
|0.60
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.83
|-1.25
|-7.38
|Interest
|1.85
|2.54
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-3.78
|-9.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.68
|-3.78
|-9.69
|Tax
|-4.16
|-0.36
|-7.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-3.42
|-2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-18.50
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-3.42
|-21.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.52
|-3.42
|-21.08
|Equity Share Capital
|25.07
|25.07
|25.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.36
|-8.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.36
|-8.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.36
|-8.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.36
|-8.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited