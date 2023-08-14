One Point One S Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore in June 2023 up 2.81% from Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2023 up 141.65% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

One Point One S shares closed at 28.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.96% returns over the last 6 months and 153.85% over the last 12 months.