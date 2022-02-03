One Point One S Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.62 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.62 crore in December 2021 up 6.97% from Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021 up 196.3% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021 up 75.3% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020.

One Point One S EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2020.

One Point One S shares closed at 13.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 126.88% returns over the last 6 months and 455.56% over the last 12 months.