One Global Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore, up 411.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore in September 2022 up 411.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 323.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 107.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

One Global Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

One Global Serv shares closed at 31.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.11% returns over the last 6 months and 33.76% over the last 12 months.