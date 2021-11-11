One Global Serv Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in September 2021 up 3.62% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 90.97% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 75.86% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020.

One Global Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2020.

One Global Serv shares closed at 26.10 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 356.29% returns over the last 6 months