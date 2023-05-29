One Global Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 99.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in March 2023 up 99.08% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 45.35% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 42.05% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

One Global Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2022.

One Global Serv shares closed at 34.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -54.44% over the last 12 months.