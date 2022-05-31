One Global Serv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in March 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 29.95% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 29.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

One Global Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

One Global Serv shares closed at 62.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)