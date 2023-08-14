One Global Serv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, up 500.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in June 2023 up 500.24% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 691.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 up 585% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

One Global Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

One Global Serv shares closed at 34.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -12.82% over the last 12 months.