One Global Serv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 14.12% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

One Global Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

One Global Serv shares closed at 40.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.65% returns over the last 6 months and 113.72% over the last 12 months.