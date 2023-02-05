 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One Global Serv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore, up 2086.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Global Service Provider are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore in December 2022 up 2086.01% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 1662.2% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 490.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

One Global Service Provider
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.51 3.18 0.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.51 3.18 0.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.20 2.11 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.22 0.02
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.56 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 0.22 0.02
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 0.22 0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.57 0.22 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.57 0.22 0.02
Tax -0.01 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.58 0.22 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.58 0.22 0.03
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.31 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.31 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.31 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.31 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited