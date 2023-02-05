One Global Serv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore, up 2086.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore in December 2022 up 2086.01% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 1662.2% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 490.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.