    One Global Serv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore, up 2086.01% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One Global Service Provider are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore in December 2022 up 2086.01% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 1662.2% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 490.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    One Global Service Provider
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.513.180.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.513.180.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.202.110.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.220.02
    Depreciation0.080.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.560.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.220.02
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.220.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.220.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.570.220.02
    Tax-0.010.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.580.220.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.580.220.03
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.310.05
    Diluted EPS0.810.31--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.310.05
    Diluted EPS0.810.31--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited