One Global Serv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 67.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 67.08% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 95.12% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 83.58% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

One Global Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2020.

One Global Serv shares closed at 22.15 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)