One 97(Paytm) Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,051.50 crore, up 70.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,051.50 crore in September 2021 up 70.39% from Rs. 617.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 461.20 crore in September 2021 down 18.2% from Rs. 390.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 397.80 crore in September 2021 down 16.79% from Rs. 340.60 crore in September 2020.

One 97(Paytm) shares closed at 1,736.45 on November 29, 2021 (NSE)