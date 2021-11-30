One 97(Paytm) Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,086.40 crore, up 63.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,086.40 crore in September 2021 up 63.64% from Rs. 663.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021 down 8.12% from Rs. 437.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 404.30 crore in September 2021 down 15.05% from Rs. 351.40 crore in September 2020.

One 97(Paytm) shares closed at 1,736.45 on November 29, 2021 (NSE)