One 97 Paytm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 1,051.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.67% from Rs. 461.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 484.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.69% from Rs. 397.80 crore in September 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months

One 97 Communications Paytm
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,404.40 1,245.40 1,051.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,404.40 1,245.40 1,051.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 801.40 763.60 288.40
Depreciation 99.70 92.60 45.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,172.90 1,113.30 1,205.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -669.60 -724.10 -487.50
Other Income 85.80 101.30 44.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -583.80 -622.80 -443.40
Interest 5.00 5.20 9.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -588.80 -628.00 -453.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -7.90
P/L Before Tax -588.80 -628.00 -461.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -588.80 -628.00 -461.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -588.80 -628.00 -461.20
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 61.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.00 -10.00 -8.00
Diluted EPS -9.00 -10.00 -8.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.00 -10.00 -7.56
Diluted EPS -9.00 -10.00 -8.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
