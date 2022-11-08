One 97 Paytm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 1,051.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.67% from Rs. 461.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 484.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.69% from Rs. 397.80 crore in September 2021.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months
|
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,404.40
|1,245.40
|1,051.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,404.40
|1,245.40
|1,051.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|801.40
|763.60
|288.40
|Depreciation
|99.70
|92.60
|45.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,172.90
|1,113.30
|1,205.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-669.60
|-724.10
|-487.50
|Other Income
|85.80
|101.30
|44.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-583.80
|-622.80
|-443.40
|Interest
|5.00
|5.20
|9.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-588.80
|-628.00
|-453.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-7.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-588.80
|-628.00
|-461.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-588.80
|-628.00
|-461.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-588.80
|-628.00
|-461.20
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|61.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-8.00
|Diluted EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-8.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-7.56
|Diluted EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-8.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
