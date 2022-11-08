English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    One 97 Paytm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 1,051.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.67% from Rs. 461.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 484.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.69% from Rs. 397.80 crore in September 2021.

    One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months

    Close
    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,404.401,245.401,051.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,404.401,245.401,051.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost801.40763.60288.40
    Depreciation99.7092.6045.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,172.901,113.301,205.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-669.60-724.10-487.50
    Other Income85.80101.3044.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-583.80-622.80-443.40
    Interest5.005.209.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-588.80-628.00-453.30
    Exceptional Items-----7.90
    P/L Before Tax-588.80-628.00-461.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-588.80-628.00-461.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-588.80-628.00-461.20
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9061.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.00-10.00-8.00
    Diluted EPS-9.00-10.00-8.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.00-10.00-7.56
    Diluted EPS-9.00-10.00-8.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #One 97 Communications (Paytm) #One 97 Paytm #online services #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:14 pm