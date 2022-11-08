One 97 Paytm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.40 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 1,051.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.67% from Rs. 461.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 484.10 crore in September 2022 down 21.69% from Rs. 397.80 crore in September 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months