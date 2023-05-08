One 97 Paytm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,804.00 crore, up 68.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,804.00 crore in March 2023 up 68.11% from Rs. 1,073.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 203.30 crore in March 2023 up 70.5% from Rs. 689.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2023 up 98.48% from Rs. 591.80 crore in March 2022.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 689.60 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 19.89% over the last 12 months.