One 97 Paytm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,804.00 crore, up 68.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,804.00 crore in March 2023 up 68.11% from Rs. 1,073.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 203.30 crore in March 2023 up 70.5% from Rs. 689.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2023 up 98.48% from Rs. 591.80 crore in March 2022.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 689.60 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 19.89% over the last 12 months.
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,804.00
|1,573.90
|1,073.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,804.00
|1,573.90
|1,073.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|861.20
|832.20
|682.40
|Depreciation
|157.70
|119.60
|90.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,083.80
|1,100.00
|1,090.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-298.70
|-477.90
|-789.90
|Other Income
|132.00
|80.30
|108.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-166.70
|-397.60
|-681.80
|Interest
|6.50
|5.20
|7.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-173.20
|-402.80
|-689.10
|Exceptional Items
|-30.10
|-32.90
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-203.30
|-435.70
|-689.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-203.30
|-435.70
|-689.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-203.30
|-435.70
|-689.10
|Equity Share Capital
|63.40
|64.80
|64.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-7.00
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-7.00
|-11.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-7.00
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-7.00
|-11.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited