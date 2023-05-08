English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    One 97 Paytm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,804.00 crore, up 68.11% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,804.00 crore in March 2023 up 68.11% from Rs. 1,073.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 203.30 crore in March 2023 up 70.5% from Rs. 689.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2023 up 98.48% from Rs. 591.80 crore in March 2022.

    One 97 Paytm shares closed at 689.60 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 19.89% over the last 12 months.

    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,804.001,573.901,073.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,804.001,573.901,073.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost861.20832.20682.40
    Depreciation157.70119.6090.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,083.801,100.001,090.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-298.70-477.90-789.90
    Other Income132.0080.30108.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-166.70-397.60-681.80
    Interest6.505.207.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-173.20-402.80-689.10
    Exceptional Items-30.10-32.90--
    P/L Before Tax-203.30-435.70-689.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-203.30-435.70-689.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-203.30-435.70-689.10
    Equity Share Capital63.4064.8064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.00-7.00-11.00
    Diluted EPS-3.00-7.00-11.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.00-7.00-11.00
    Diluted EPS-3.00-7.00-11.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #One 97 Communications (Paytm) #One 97 Paytm #online services #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am