One 97 Paytm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.40 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,245.40 crore in June 2022 up 47.07% from Rs. 846.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 628.00 crore in June 2022 down 58.99% from Rs. 395.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 530.20 crore in June 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 312.70 crore in June 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 809.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months

One 97 Communications Paytm
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,245.40 1,073.10 846.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,245.40 1,073.10 846.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 763.60 682.40 264.80
Depreciation 92.60 90.00 36.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,113.30 1,090.60 947.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -724.10 -789.90 -401.80
Other Income 101.30 108.10 52.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -622.80 -681.80 -349.30
Interest 5.20 7.30 9.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -628.00 -689.10 -358.50
Exceptional Items -- -- -36.20
P/L Before Tax -628.00 -689.10 -394.70
Tax -- -- 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -628.00 -689.10 -395.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -628.00 -689.10 -395.00
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 60.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.00 -11.00 -7.00
Diluted EPS -10.00 -11.00 -7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.00 -11.00 -6.53
Diluted EPS -10.00 -11.00 -7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
