One 97 Paytm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.40 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,245.40 crore in June 2022 up 47.07% from Rs. 846.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 628.00 crore in June 2022 down 58.99% from Rs. 395.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 530.20 crore in June 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 312.70 crore in June 2021.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 809.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,245.40
|1,073.10
|846.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,245.40
|1,073.10
|846.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|763.60
|682.40
|264.80
|Depreciation
|92.60
|90.00
|36.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,113.30
|1,090.60
|947.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-724.10
|-789.90
|-401.80
|Other Income
|101.30
|108.10
|52.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-622.80
|-681.80
|-349.30
|Interest
|5.20
|7.30
|9.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-628.00
|-689.10
|-358.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-36.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-628.00
|-689.10
|-394.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-628.00
|-689.10
|-395.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-628.00
|-689.10
|-395.00
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|60.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.00
|-11.00
|-7.00
|Diluted EPS
|-10.00
|-11.00
|-7.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.00
|-11.00
|-6.53
|Diluted EPS
|-10.00
|-11.00
|-7.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited