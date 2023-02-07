 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One 97 Paytm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.89% from Rs. 921.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 435.70 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 779.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.96% from Rs. 712.10 crore in December 2021.

One 97 Communications Paytm
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,573.90 1,404.40 921.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,573.90 1,404.40 921.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 832.20 801.40 671.60
Depreciation 119.60 99.70 56.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,100.00 1,172.90 1,039.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -477.90 -669.60 -846.40
Other Income 80.30 85.80 78.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -397.60 -583.80 -768.10
Interest 5.20 5.00 11.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -402.80 -588.80 -779.80
Exceptional Items -32.90 -- --
P/L Before Tax -435.70 -588.80 -779.80
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -435.70 -588.80 -779.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -435.70 -588.80 -779.80
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 64.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.00 -9.00 -12.00
Diluted EPS -7.00 -9.00 -12.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.00 -9.00 -12.00
Diluted EPS -7.00 -9.00 -12.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited