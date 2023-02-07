One 97 Paytm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.89% from Rs. 921.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 435.70 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 779.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.96% from Rs. 712.10 crore in December 2021.