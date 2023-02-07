One 97 Paytm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.89% from Rs. 921.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 435.70 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 779.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.96% from Rs. 712.10 crore in December 2021.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 524.95 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.18% over the last 12 months.
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,573.90
|1,404.40
|921.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,573.90
|1,404.40
|921.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|832.20
|801.40
|671.60
|Depreciation
|119.60
|99.70
|56.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,100.00
|1,172.90
|1,039.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-477.90
|-669.60
|-846.40
|Other Income
|80.30
|85.80
|78.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-397.60
|-583.80
|-768.10
|Interest
|5.20
|5.00
|11.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-402.80
|-588.80
|-779.80
|Exceptional Items
|-32.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-435.70
|-588.80
|-779.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-435.70
|-588.80
|-779.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-435.70
|-588.80
|-779.80
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|Diluted EPS
|-7.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited