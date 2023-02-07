English
    One 97 Paytm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,573.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.89% from Rs. 921.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 435.70 crore in December 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 779.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2022 up 60.96% from Rs. 712.10 crore in December 2021.

    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,573.901,404.40921.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,573.901,404.40921.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost832.20801.40671.60
    Depreciation119.6099.7056.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,100.001,172.901,039.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-477.90-669.60-846.40
    Other Income80.3085.8078.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-397.60-583.80-768.10
    Interest5.205.0011.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-402.80-588.80-779.80
    Exceptional Items-32.90----
    P/L Before Tax-435.70-588.80-779.80
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-435.70-588.80-779.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-435.70-588.80-779.80
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.00-9.00-12.00
    Diluted EPS-7.00-9.00-12.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.00-9.00-12.00
    Diluted EPS-7.00-9.00-12.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
