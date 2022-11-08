 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

One 97 Paytm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,914.00 crore, up 76.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,914.00 crore in September 2022 up 76.18% from Rs. 1,086.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 571.10 crore in September 2022 down 20.77% from Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 438.20 crore in September 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 404.30 crore in September 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months

One 97 Communications Paytm
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,914.00 1,679.60 1,086.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,914.00 1,679.60 1,086.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 944.10 911.70 386.50
Depreciation 104.30 97.20 50.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,507.70 1,401.80 1,152.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -642.10 -731.10 -502.80
Other Income 99.60 102.00 48.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -542.50 -629.10 -454.70
Interest 5.30 5.50 10.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -547.80 -634.60 -464.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -547.80 -634.60 -464.90
Tax 14.50 4.80 2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -562.30 -639.40 -466.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -562.30 -639.40 -466.90
Minority Interest 0.40 1.00 0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.20 -6.00 -6.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -571.10 -644.40 -472.90
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 61.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.00 -10.00 -8.00
Diluted EPS -9.00 -10.00 -8.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.00 -10.00 -7.65
Diluted EPS -9.00 -10.00 -8.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #One 97 Communications (Paytm) #One 97 Paytm #online services #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.