One 97 Paytm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,914.00 crore, up 76.18% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,914.00 crore in September 2022 up 76.18% from Rs. 1,086.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 571.10 crore in September 2022 down 20.77% from Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 438.20 crore in September 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 404.30 crore in September 2021.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,914.00
|1,679.60
|1,086.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,914.00
|1,679.60
|1,086.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|944.10
|911.70
|386.50
|Depreciation
|104.30
|97.20
|50.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,507.70
|1,401.80
|1,152.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-642.10
|-731.10
|-502.80
|Other Income
|99.60
|102.00
|48.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-542.50
|-629.10
|-454.70
|Interest
|5.30
|5.50
|10.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-547.80
|-634.60
|-464.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-547.80
|-634.60
|-464.90
|Tax
|14.50
|4.80
|2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-562.30
|-639.40
|-466.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-562.30
|-639.40
|-466.90
|Minority Interest
|0.40
|1.00
|0.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-9.20
|-6.00
|-6.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-571.10
|-644.40
|-472.90
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|61.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-8.00
|Diluted EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-8.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-7.65
|Diluted EPS
|-9.00
|-10.00
|-8.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited