One 97 Paytm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,914.00 crore, up 76.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,914.00 crore in September 2022 up 76.18% from Rs. 1,086.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 571.10 crore in September 2022 down 20.77% from Rs. 472.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 438.20 crore in September 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 404.30 crore in September 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 650.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months