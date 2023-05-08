English
    One 97 Paytm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,334.50 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,334.50 crore in March 2023 up 51.5% from Rs. 1,540.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 168.40 crore in March 2023 up 77.88% from Rs. 761.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 up 100.16% from Rs. 621.50 crore in March 2022.

    One 97 Paytm shares closed at 689.45 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.

    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,334.502,062.201,540.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,334.502,062.201,540.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost976.90945.60863.40
    Depreciation159.80124.0095.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,486.701,447.301,406.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-288.90-454.70-824.10
    Other Income130.1078.00107.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-158.80-376.70-716.60
    Interest7.105.407.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-165.90-382.10-723.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-165.90-382.10-723.60
    Tax-0.7015.000.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-165.20-397.10-724.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-165.20-397.10-724.20
    Minority Interest-0.900.101.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.305.00-38.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-168.40-392.00-761.40
    Equity Share Capital63.4064.8064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.00-6.00-12.00
    Diluted EPS-3.00-6.00-12.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.00-6.00-12.00
    Diluted EPS-3.00-6.00-12.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #One 97 Communications (Paytm) #One 97 Paytm #online services #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am