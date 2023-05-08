One 97 Paytm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,334.50 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,334.50 crore in March 2023 up 51.5% from Rs. 1,540.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 168.40 crore in March 2023 up 77.88% from Rs. 761.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 up 100.16% from Rs. 621.50 crore in March 2022.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 689.45 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,334.50
|2,062.20
|1,540.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,334.50
|2,062.20
|1,540.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|976.90
|945.60
|863.40
|Depreciation
|159.80
|124.00
|95.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,486.70
|1,447.30
|1,406.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-288.90
|-454.70
|-824.10
|Other Income
|130.10
|78.00
|107.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-158.80
|-376.70
|-716.60
|Interest
|7.10
|5.40
|7.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-165.90
|-382.10
|-723.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-165.90
|-382.10
|-723.60
|Tax
|-0.70
|15.00
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-165.20
|-397.10
|-724.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-165.20
|-397.10
|-724.20
|Minority Interest
|-0.90
|0.10
|1.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.30
|5.00
|-38.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-168.40
|-392.00
|-761.40
|Equity Share Capital
|63.40
|64.80
|64.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-6.00
|-12.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-6.00
|-12.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-6.00
|-12.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-6.00
|-12.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited