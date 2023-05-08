One 97 Paytm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,334.50 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,334.50 crore in March 2023 up 51.5% from Rs. 1,540.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 168.40 crore in March 2023 up 77.88% from Rs. 761.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 up 100.16% from Rs. 621.50 crore in March 2022.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 689.45 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.