One 97 Paytm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,679.60 crore, up 88.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,679.60 crore in June 2022 up 88.55% from Rs. 890.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 644.40 crore in June 2022 down 69.49% from Rs. 380.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 531.90 crore in June 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 313.70 crore in June 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 809.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months

One 97 Communications Paytm
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,679.60 1,540.90 890.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,679.60 1,540.90 890.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 911.70 863.40 350.70
Depreciation 97.20 95.10 40.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,401.80 1,406.50 911.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -731.10 -824.10 -411.80
Other Income 102.00 107.50 57.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -629.10 -716.60 -354.60
Interest 5.50 7.00 9.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -634.60 -723.60 -364.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.40
P/L Before Tax -634.60 -723.60 -366.70
Tax 4.80 0.60 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -639.40 -724.20 -369.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -639.40 -724.20 -369.80
Minority Interest 1.00 1.10 1.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.00 -38.30 -12.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -644.40 -761.40 -380.20
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 60.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.00 -12.00 -6.00
Diluted EPS -10.00 -12.00 -6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.00 -12.00 -6.11
Diluted EPS -10.00 -12.00 -6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #One 97 Communications (Paytm) #One 97 Paytm #online services #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
