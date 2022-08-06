One 97 Paytm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,679.60 crore, up 88.55% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,679.60 crore in June 2022 up 88.55% from Rs. 890.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 644.40 crore in June 2022 down 69.49% from Rs. 380.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 531.90 crore in June 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 313.70 crore in June 2021.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 809.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,679.60
|1,540.90
|890.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,679.60
|1,540.90
|890.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|911.70
|863.40
|350.70
|Depreciation
|97.20
|95.10
|40.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,401.80
|1,406.50
|911.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-731.10
|-824.10
|-411.80
|Other Income
|102.00
|107.50
|57.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-629.10
|-716.60
|-354.60
|Interest
|5.50
|7.00
|9.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-634.60
|-723.60
|-364.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-634.60
|-723.60
|-366.70
|Tax
|4.80
|0.60
|3.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-639.40
|-724.20
|-369.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-639.40
|-724.20
|-369.80
|Minority Interest
|1.00
|1.10
|1.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-6.00
|-38.30
|-12.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-644.40
|-761.40
|-380.20
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|60.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.00
|-12.00
|-6.00
|Diluted EPS
|-10.00
|-12.00
|-6.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.00
|-12.00
|-6.11
|Diluted EPS
|-10.00
|-12.00
|-6.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited