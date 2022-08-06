One 97 Paytm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,679.60 crore, up 88.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,679.60 crore in June 2022 up 88.55% from Rs. 890.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 644.40 crore in June 2022 down 69.49% from Rs. 380.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 531.90 crore in June 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 313.70 crore in June 2021.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 809.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months