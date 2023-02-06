One 97 Paytm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore in December 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 1,456.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 392.00 crore in December 2022 up 49.64% from Rs. 778.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 252.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 710.60 crore in December 2021.