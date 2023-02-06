 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One 97 Paytm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore in December 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 1,456.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 392.00 crore in December 2022 up 49.64% from Rs. 778.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 252.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 710.60 crore in December 2021.

One 97 Communications Paytm
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,062.20 1,914.00 1,456.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,062.20 1,914.00 1,456.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 945.60 944.10 831.30
Depreciation 124.00 104.30 60.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,447.30 1,507.70 1,412.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -454.70 -642.10 -848.80
Other Income 78.00 99.60 77.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -376.70 -542.50 -771.50
Interest 5.40 5.30 12.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -382.10 -547.80 -784.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -382.10 -547.80 -784.00
Tax 15.00 14.50 5.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -397.10 -562.30 -789.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -397.10 -562.30 -789.60
Minority Interest 0.10 0.40 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.00 -9.20 11.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -392.00 -571.10 -778.40
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 64.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.00 -9.00 -12.00
Diluted EPS -6.00 -9.00 -12.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.00 -9.00 -12.00
Diluted EPS -6.00 -9.00 -12.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited