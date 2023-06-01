Omnitex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 157.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 157.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Omnitex Ind shares closed at 47.46 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.41% returns over the last 12 months.