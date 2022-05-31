Omnitex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 85.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 85.16% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 57.58% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Omnitex Ind shares closed at 33.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)