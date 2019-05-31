Omnitex Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 98.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 98.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Omnitex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Omnitex Ind shares closed at 10.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)