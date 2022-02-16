Omnitex Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 86.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 86.36% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 35.82% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Omnitex Ind shares closed at 32.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 12 months.