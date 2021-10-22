Omkar Special Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in September 2021 down 74.91% from Rs. 16.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2021 down 2345.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021 down 151.12% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2020.

Omkar Special shares closed at 22.45 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 308.18% returns over the last 12 months.